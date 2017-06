Breezango vs. The Ascension

Back from the break and out comes Tyler Breeze with Fandango. Our next comes the mystery tag team - The Ascension.

Back and forth to start. Konnor and Viktor with some offense throughout the short match but Breezango gets the win.

Winners: Breezango

After the match, Konnor and Viktor seemed shocked & upset as Breeze and Fandango make their exit.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Money In The Bank. To access our full Money In The Bank coverage, click here.

