- Tonight's WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show saw The Hype Bros. officially reunite as Zack Ryder returned to team with Mojo Rawley for a win over The Colons. In the Fallout video above, Ryder and Mojo talk to Dasha Fuentes after the big win.
- WWE announced 15,392 fans in attendance at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis for tonight's pay-per-view.
- As noted, Money In the Bank saw the debut of Mike & Maria Kanellis (Mike Bennett) as the two promised to show SmackDown the true meaning of love. Paul Heyman tweeted the following on the two:
Congratulations 2 @MariaLKanellis n @RealMikeBennett for her return and his @WWE debut. Can't speak highly enough ..pic.twitter.com/EoMFvbRvKo— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2017
