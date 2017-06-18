- Tonight's WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show saw The Hype Bros. officially reunite as Zack Ryder returned to team with Mojo Rawley for a win over The Colons. In the Fallout video above, Ryder and Mojo talk to Dasha Fuentes after the big win.

Ryder says he's back and while Mojo has done big things since he's been gone, he knows bigger and better things are ahead for both of them. They feel they should be #1 contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and have unfinished business in the tag team division. Mojo gives Ryder props for his comeback and says he's excited about what's to come for them.

- WWE announced 15,392 fans in attendance at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis for tonight's pay-per-view.

- As noted, Money In the Bank saw the debut of Mike & Maria Kanellis (Mike Bennett) as the two promised to show SmackDown the true meaning of love. Paul Heyman tweeted the following on the two:

