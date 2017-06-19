Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Tyler for sending in these results from tonight's WWE live event in Springfield, IL:

* Elias Samson defeated Apollo Crews with the Encore. Samson sang before the match and got MASSIVE heat.

* Cesaro & Sheamus defeated The Hardys, Enzo & Cass and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James Mickie beat Emma, Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss. Sasha put the Bank Statement on Emma for the win.

* Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz (w/ Maryse) & Samoa Joe. Ambrose hit Miz with Dirty Deeds for the win.

* Neville beat Akira Tozawa. Neville had his feet on the ropes.

* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt with the spear

Loudest pops

1. Bayley

2. Hardys

3. Ambrose

4. Rollins

5. Reigns

Most Heat

1. Elias Samson

2. Reigns

3. The Miz

4. Bray Wyatt

5. Samoa Joe

