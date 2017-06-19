Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN as the road to Great Balls of Fire and SummerSlam continues.

The opening segment for tonight's show will see Roman Reigns return to make his announcement for the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August. No matches have been announced for tonight and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not scheduled to appear for the feud with Samoa Joe. Finn Balor is scheduled to appear after not being on the show last week.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Roman Reigns to make SummerSlam announcement Monday night

* Does Samoa Joe have Brock Lesnar's number?

* Can Bayley get back into the Raw Women's Title picture?

* What's next for the Raw Tag Team division?

* Can "The Man" Seth Rollins stand up to a "god"?

