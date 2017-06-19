Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN as the road to Great Balls of Fire and SummerSlam continues.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:
* Roman Reigns to make SummerSlam announcement Monday night
* Does Samoa Joe have Brock Lesnar's number?
* Can Bayley get back into the Raw Women's Title picture?
* What's next for the Raw Tag Team division?
* Can "The Man" Seth Rollins stand up to a "god"?
