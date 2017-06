- Hulk Hogan recently posted the video above of himself checking out a WWE truck with his photo on it.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will not apparently be taking a long hiatus after SummerSlam. While he is currently not booked for the post-SummerSlam RAW in Brooklyn, which is taking place at the same arena as SummerSlam, he is scheduled to be on RAW the following week on Monday, August 28th at the FedExForum in Memphis, TN.

- Just days before the RAW in Memphis, WWE will present a RAW live event on Friday, August 25th in Carbondale, IL. Tickets are available at this link.

