- WWE posted the video above of Goldberg defeating Mark Henry on the October 6, 2003 episode of RAW. Goldberg used a jackhammer to defeat "The World's Strongest Man."

- As seen at last night's WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view, Maria Kanellis made her first WWE appearance since 2010 along with husband, Mike Bennett. The couple are now billed as "Mike & Maria Kanellis." The duo posted the video below after their appearance, with Maria correcting Mike when he referred to himself as Michael Kanellis.

"The first lady is back on WWE," Kanellis said. "Now I am the first lady of SmackDown Live and I brought my hubby with me."

"Hi, I'm Michael Kanellis," Mike said with a smile. Maria corrected him, saying, "Mike Kanellis," and Mike obliged.

Maria gave a peace sign to end the video, saying, "later nerds."

#hello @therealmichaelbennett #poweroflove #firstlady #marriagegoals #lovegoals #smackdownlive A post shared by Maria Kanellis-Bennett (@mariakanellis) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

