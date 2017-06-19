- A quick correction from yesterday, Nikki Bella had posted a Twitter message saying that she was backstage watching Money In The Bank. She was actually backstage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Canada watching the event on her iPhone, not at the pay-per-view. We corrected the original article.

- On Father's Day, Michelle McCool posted the clip below of her husband, The Undertaker, on the beach with one of their children:

Happy Father's Day to these two studs! #loveandprotect ??

A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on

