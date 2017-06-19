- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at when referees fight back.
After 6 months...I'm back bro. Now it's time for @MojoRawleyWWE & I to get what we EARNED...a Tag Team Championship match! #WWWYKI— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 19, 2017
- As seen on the WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show last night, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos mentioned possibly facing The Hardys soon. Matt Hardy took to Twitter and responded with the following:
We are DESTINED to meet @WWEUsos.. The #SDLive #TagTeamTitles will complete our ILLUSTRIOUS collection eventually. We'll be watching #MITB. https://t.co/7I1n1LF4RS— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 19, 2017
Will the @WWEUniverse ever see @WWEUsos vs. @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND?!? The #SDLive #TagTeamChampions are all about it... #MITB pic.twitter.com/NTO0kJ7Lv4— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2017
