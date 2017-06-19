- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video looking at when referees fight back.

Zack Ryder tweeted the following on he and Mojo Rawley deserving a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Ryder returned to the ring on the WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show last night, teaming with Mojo to defeat The Colons. The Hype Bros. earned a title shot back in December right as Ryder suffered a knee injury.

After 6 months...I'm back bro. Now it's time for @MojoRawleyWWE & I to get what we EARNED...a Tag Team Championship match! #WWWYKI — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 19, 2017

- As seen on the WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show last night, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos mentioned possibly facing The Hardys soon. Matt Hardy took to Twitter and responded with the following:

