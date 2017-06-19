Former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague has died following injuries he sustained during a boxing match on Friday.

"It is with incredible sadness, sorrow and heartbreak to report that Tim has passed away today," Hague's sister, Jackie Neil, wrote in a family statement sent out on Sunday. "He was surrounded by family, listening to his favorite songs. We will miss him with so greatly."

Hogue lost by knockout to Adam Braidwood in a boxing match at the Shaw Conference Centre in an event promoted by KO Boxing. He was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Hogue won his UFC debut against Pat Barry at UFC 98 in 2009 but lost his next three fights. His last fight with the UFC was at UFC Fight Night 23, where he lost to Matt Mitrione on January 23, 2011. He finished his UFC career with a record of 1-4.

