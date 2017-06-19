The big announcement from Seth Rollins is that he is on the cover of the WWE 2K18 video game.
WWE 2K18 hits stores this fall on PS4 and Xbox One. It's also rumored for the Nintendo Switch.
Below is the cover:
.@WWERollins is on the cover of #WWE2K18 . Details at https://t.co/6mb7JQZnQA pic.twitter.com/tX2JgG5qak— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 19, 2017
Thank you @2K and @espn! Huge honor to be on the cover of this year's game. Be like no one. pic.twitter.com/4Cov9HjVVB— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 19, 2017
Anyone watching @espn @SportsCenter this morning? #WWE2K18 ??@WWERollins pic.twitter.com/QexUWe5Qcd— WWE 2K18 (@WWEgames) June 19, 2017
James Boyle contributed to this article. Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.