Sasha Banks spoke with Rappler to promote WWE's upcoming show in Singapore later this month, where she addressed who she believes should be the next talent to be called up from NXT.

"I think the next woman that should be called up should be Peyton Royce," Banks told Rappler. "I think she's an incredible wrestler, she has a heart of gold, and she trains really, really hard. I also love Billie Kay, and I think they're doing a great job right now in NXT, being the iconic duo."

Banks is one of NXT's biggest success stories as she and Bayley were the first NXT stars to headline a TakeOver show, an Iron Man match on October 7, 2015. She and Charlotte were the first women to headline a main WWE roster pay-per-view at Hell in a Cell last year.

As for Royce and Kay, Banks sees some striking similarities, "They kinda remind me of the BFFs: Charlotte, myself, and Summer Rae," she said. "They're very entertaining, and I think if they just keep doing what they're doing, and keep showing that they want to be the best. The possibilities for them on the main roster are endless."

Sasha isn't limiting her predictions to female talent, as she also would like to see Bobby Roode on the main WWE roster.

"I just watch that guy, and that guy looks like a star," Banks said. "He's incredible. I've been to NXT TakeOver and saw his entrance live, and I'm just like, wow, this guy's amazing. He'll do glorious things on the main roster. I hope he gets called up very soon."

You can read more comments Sasha Banks made to Rappler by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.