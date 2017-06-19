- Above is new "UpUpDownDown" video of Xavier Woods and Samoa Joe playing Tekken 7 at the E3 convention in Los Angeles this past week.

- Last night's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. MITB had 267,000 interactions on Twitter with 43,000 unique authors, up from the 160,000 interactions and 31,000 authors that WWE Extreme Rules drew. MITB also had 257,000 Facebook interactions with 145,000 unique authors. That is up from the 202,000 interactions and 109,000 unique authors that Extreme Rules drew.

- Carmella tweeted the following on her big win at Money In the Bank last night, comparing it to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels winning his first WWE Title at WrestleMania 12:

Life is made up of moments..this is one I will never forget. #MITB pic.twitter.com/IZdOtSeKJc — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) June 19, 2017

