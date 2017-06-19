- Above is a clip from tonight's "Table For 3" on the WWE Network with Maryse, Eve Torres and Kelly Kelly.

- The Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota issued the following today on the 2017 WWE TLC pay-per-view:

WWE TABLES, LADDERS & CHAIRS PAY-PER-VIEW SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22. TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 23. WWE returns to the Twin Cities with its first pay-per-view in over two years! Don't miss WWE's Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view at Minneapolis' Target Center - one of the first events to reopen the renovated arena this fall! See your favorite superstars put their bodies and careers in jeopardy at the most dangerous pay-per-view of the year, TLC! SEE YOUR FAVORITE RAW SUPERSTARS IN ACTION LIVE: ROMAN REIGNS SAMOA JOE SETH ROLLINS DEAN AMBROSE Intercontinental Champion  THE MIZ Raw Tag Team Champions  SHEAMUS & CESARO BRAY WYATT THE HARDY BOYZ Raw Women's Champion  ALEXA BLISS and many more! *Talent is subject to change*

- Below is the latest "Broken" teaser from Matt Hardy:

I have a PRIMAL PASSENGER within me that almost took OVAH today.



Its power could leave my VESSEL #BROKEN.



I cannot contain it much longer.  REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 19, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.