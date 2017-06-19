- RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro's Clash Royale gameplay continues in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel.
- As seen below, Triple H has announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Los Angeles on August 9th, Bakersfield on August 10th, San Jose on August 11th and Sacramento on August 12th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am via NXTTickets.com. Triple H wrote the following:
Announcing the West Coast #NXTRoadTrip..#NXTLA 8/9#NXTBakersfield 8/10#NXTSanJose 8/11#NXTSacramento 8/12— Triple H (@TripleH) June 19, 2017
Tickets on sale Fri at 10am. pic.twitter.com/9SVOPNvfNy
