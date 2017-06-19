Gregory Shane Helms announced his departure from Impact Wrestling today. The former WWE Tag Team Champion had been working with the company as a producer since 2015. He has also been appearing on-camera as the leader of The Helms Dynasty stable with Trevor Lee and Andrew Everett.

Helms commented on his departure on Twitter, writing:




