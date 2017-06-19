Gregory Shane Helms announced his departure from Impact Wrestling today. The former WWE Tag Team Champion had been working with the company as a producer since 2015. He has also been appearing on-camera as the leader of The Helms Dynasty stable with Trevor Lee and Andrew Everett.
I'd like to wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best in their future endeavors.— Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 19, 2017
I've never been an ass-kisser and I damn sure wasn't gonna start with an owl. ??????— Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 19, 2017
Much respect to the locker room at @IMPACTWRESTLING, very talented crew. You all deserve so much more. Even you @RobbieEImpact ??????— Gregory Shane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 19, 2017
