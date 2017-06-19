Source: PWInsider

As noted, Gregory Shane Helms revealed on Twitter that he is no longer with Impact Wrestling. Helms had been working as a producer for the company since 2015.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that producers Al Snow and Pat Kenney (f.k.a. Simon Diamond) are also no longer with the company. Snow had been with the company since 2008, while Kenney had been there since 2003. Johnson said that the move was a financial decision with the company having seven producers at the same time.

Snow commented on his Impact Wrestling departure on Twitter, writing:

I want to say thank you to everyone at @IMPACTWRESTLING for the great run I've had.Change must always happen & I am excited for the future . — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) June 19, 2017

