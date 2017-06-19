Source: PWInsider
As noted, Gregory Shane Helms revealed on Twitter that he is no longer with Impact Wrestling. Helms had been working as a producer for the company since 2015.
Snow commented on his Impact Wrestling departure on Twitter, writing:
I want to say thank you to everyone at @IMPACTWRESTLING for the great run I've had.Change must always happen & I am excited for the future .— Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) June 19, 2017
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.