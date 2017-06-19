The plan as of this afternoon for tonight's WWE RAW main event from Evansville, IN was to do Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, according to PWInsider. As noted, Reigns will open the show with his announcement for the August SummerSlam pay-per-view.

There are also plans for The Revival to officially return tonight as Dash Wilder was recently cleared to return from his broken jaw. They are set to face Enzo Amore and Big Cass at RAW tonight.

WWE also has a MizTV segment booked for tonight, which will focus on Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz not being on the same page for the past few weeks.

