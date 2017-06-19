Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with Michael Cole welcoming us. We're live from Evansville, IN. Cole is joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns for his big SummerSlam announcement. JoJo makes the introduction.

Reigns takes the mic to mixed reactions. He says some of us might not like this but he cannot be beaten one-on-one when it comes down to it. Ask Bray Wyatt, ask Finn Balor, ask his little brother Seth Rollins, ask Braun Strowman because Reigns put him out of commission. Reigns also brags on retiring The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Fans chant Taker's name now. Reigns says he respects Taker and Taker respects him because Reigns beat him. Reigns doesn't care who has the WWE Universal Title after Great Balls of Fire - Brock Lesnar or that guy they call Joe, because he will be the #1 contender at SummerSlam. Why? Because this is his yard and he makes the rules around here. And that is why he... the music interrupts and out comes Samoa Joe.

Joe says Reigns must have forgotten his name. First he was offended but he understands Reigns had to come out and make a case for his big announcement. Joe says his name wasn't on that list of people Reigns has beaten because he's never defeated Joe. Joe re-introduces himself. His name is Samoa Joe and he is the true #1 contender, and the next WWE Universal Champion. Reigns says he never thought he'd agree with Paul Heyman but he was right last week. Reigns says Joe will never be Samoa Joe to him, he will always just be Joe. They face off and Joe rocks Reigns with a headbutt. They brawl to the floor and Joe sends Reigns into the barrier twice. Joe slams Reigns' face into the apron and rolls him back into the ring. Joe grabs Reigns and talks some trash. He goes for the Coquina Clutch but Reigns fights him off. Reigns nails a Superman punch, sending Joe out of the ring. They face off as Reigns' music hits and Joe backs up the ramp.

- We see The Hardys backstage walking. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and Joe vs. Reigns is announced for tonight's main event.

The Hardys vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We go to the ring and out comes The Hardys to a big pop. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next.

Anderson starts off with Matt Hardy and they go at it. Matt gets the upperhand and tags in Jeff Hardy for a bit of double teaming out of the corner. Matt comes back in for more work on Anderson in the corner. The Hardys hit a double suplex for a 2 count by Matt. Gallows comes in and takes control but misses an elbow drop. Jeff tags back in for more double teaming. Jeff knocks Anderson off the apron and hits Poetry In Motion in the corner. Jeff splashes Gallows for a 2 count

Gallows decks Jeff and takes him to their corner to turn it around. Anderson works Jeff over in the corner. Jeff tries to make a comeback but Anderson and Gallows drop him in the corner and stand tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jeff is still down in the opposite corner. We see RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus watching backstage again. Anderson keeps Jeff from tagging. Jeff finally kicks him away but Gallows tags in and knocks Matt off the apron.

Gallows with a big running splash to Jeff in the corner. Anderson tags in but Jeff fights them both off. Jeff goes to the top and comes crashing down on both opponents. Matt finally gets the tag and unloads on Anderson as the "delete!" chants start. Matt knocks Gallows off the apron. Matt keeps control and hits the Side Effect but Gallows breaks the pin. Gallows ends up dropping Jeff on the floor with a big boot. Anderson distracts the referee while Gallows drops Matt with a right hand. Anderson follows up and tags in Gallows. They hit the Boot of Doom but Matt kicks out just in time. Jeff takes out Anderson while Gallows floors Matt into the corner. Jeff tags in as Matt hits a Twist of Fate on Gallows. Jeff climbs up and nails a Swanton Bomb for the pin on Gallows.

Winners: The Hardys

- After the match, The Hardys stand tall as we go to replays.

- Still to come, Joe vs. Reigns. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get another Shattered Dreams Productions video from Goldust. He's ready for his close-up now. The Golden One invites R-Truth to next week's RAW in Los Angeles for his latest motion picture - The Shattered Truth.

- We go to the ring and JoJo introduces Elias Samson. He's sitting in the middle of the ring with a spotlight and his guitar. He does his intro, knocks Evansville and goes to sing a song but has to stop to tune his guitar. He asks for complete silence as he tunes but the boos continue. The music interrupts and out comes Finn Balor to a pop.

Balor hits the ring and comes face to face with Samson. Samson slowly backs away and leaves the ring as fans boo. Samson heads to the back but Balor will be in action next. Back to commercial.

Finn Balor vs. Bo Dallas

Back from the break and Bo Dallas is wrapping up his entrance as Balor waits.

Dallas attacks Balor out of nowhere and sends him into the corner, before the bell even rings. Dallas unloads on Balor and beats him down. The referee checks on Balor and calls for the bell. Bo attacks again and backs Balor into the corner. Dallas with a clothesline. Bo keeps control and continues dominating Balor.

Bo brings the fight to the floor and launches Balor into the barrier. Bo with a running knee to the face against the barrier. Bo brings Balor back into the ring and covers for a 2 count.

