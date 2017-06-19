- Above is a recent video from WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, showing off his new custom World Heavyweight title belt from Main Event Belts. There are three different versions of the title, starting at $300 and going up to $1400.
- It looks like The Golden Age will continue on tonight's WWE RAW as Goldust tweeted the following going into the show:
All questions will be answered. I'll give you a Golden Ticket.— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 19, 2017
Welcome the return of the #GoldenAge! #Raw
