- Above is a recent video from WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, showing off his new custom World Heavyweight title belt from Main Event Belts. There are three different versions of the title, starting at $300 and going up to $1400.

- Sunday's episode of American Grit on FOX with host John Cena drew 1.759 million viewers, up from last week's 1.120 million viewers for the season two premiere. The increase comes with the US Golf Open championships serving as the lead-in. The show still ranked last among the big 4 networks (FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC) for that hour.

- It looks like The Golden Age will continue on tonight's WWE RAW as Goldust tweeted the following going into the show:

All questions will be answered. I'll give you a Golden Ticket.



Welcome the return of the #GoldenAge! #Raw — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 19, 2017

