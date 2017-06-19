WWE taped the following matches tonight in Evansville, IN to air on this week's Main Event episode:
* Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Evansville, IN to air on this week's Main Event episode:
* Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.
Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.
Roman Reigns' Big Announcement Revealed (Video), Rusev Responds To Knock From A Fan, Kalisto On ME
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Goldust Hypes Tonight's WWE RAW, Viewership For John Cena's American Grit, DDP's Custom Belt (Video)
WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party
WWE RAW Spoilers For Tonight - Plans For A Main Event And Segment, Wrestlers Returning To Action
Baron Corbin's First Tweet Since Winning Money In The Bank, Nikki Bella Video From Awards, WWE Stock
More Impact Wrestling Backstage Departures
JBL & Corey Graves On Bayley Not Being The Same As In NXT And If She'll Make It, Dives In Wrestling
WWE Money In The Bank Results - Two MITB Ladder Matches, Lana Vs. Naomi, Zack Ryder Returns, More
Spoiler On Expected WWE TV Debut And Return This Week
Spoiler Update On WWE Debut, Potentially At MITB PPV
Top Star Injured At WWE MITB?, Jinder Mahal On Why Randy Orton Lost, Lana Says She's Not The Best
Will Renee Young Ever Wrestle In WWE?, Cathy Kelley On John Cena Being A Free Agent, MITB Superstars
Paul Heyman On Mike & Maria Kanellis In WWE, WWE Money In The Bank Attendance, The Hype Bros. Video
The Undertaker On The Beach (Photo), Nikki Bella "Money In The Bank" Correction, WWE Shop Sale
Seth Rollins' Big Announcement Revealed (Photo)