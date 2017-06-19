- Roman Reigns opened tonight's WWE RAW from Evansville, IN with his big announcement for the August SummerSlam pay-per-view from Brooklyn. Reigns announced that he will be the #1 contender to the WWE Universal Title going into SummerSlam, regardless of who wins the match between Samoa Joe and current champion Brock Lesnar at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. Above is video from the announcement, which was interrupted by Joe to set up tonight's main event.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Evansville, IN to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Kalisto vs. Rhyno

* Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik

- As seen below, SmackDown Superstar Rusev took to Twitter this evening and responded to a knock from a fan:

@RusevBUL What's it like being a massive failure right now? Like massive failure. Embarrassing to say the least #Loser — GavWav (@GavWav) June 19, 2017

Sorry it took me so long to respond I had to find my phone but my estate is huge and I had to park my 200k car. What was the question again https://t.co/rsvzQbweF6 — Rusev (@RusevBUL) June 19, 2017

