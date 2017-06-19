- As noted, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will return to TV this week and will be addressing the controversial finish to the first-ever women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at Sunday's pay-per-view. For those who missed it, Carmella won the briefcase after James Ellsworth climbed up and dropped it into her hands. Above is a promo for Bryan's return.

- As seen on tonight's RAW, Goldust delivered another message to R-Truth and invited him to next week's show from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It looks like this feud will finally pick up then. Goldust told his former partner that he will be premiering his latest motion picture next week - The Shattered Truth. The WWE veteran tweeted the following after the segment:

I'll give you a front row seat, a place on the red carpet, a place of honor at the premiere of #ShatteredTruth...



See you in LA... #Raw — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 20, 2017

