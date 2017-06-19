- As seen on tonight's WWE RAW from Evansville, Indiana, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson lost to The Hardys. In the Fallout video above, Mike Rome asks an angry Gallows and Anderson for comments on the loss. Anderson rants on how they're legends and Gallows says the last thing they need is a nerd coming up on them after they were short-changed. Gallows says they are sick and tired of being short-changed, and that ends tonight.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been confirmed for next Monday's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

- As noted, Braun Strowman returned to WWE RAW tonight and destroyed Roman Reigns before announcing an Ambulance Match between the two at Great Balls of Fire. Braun tweeted the following after making his return:

