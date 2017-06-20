- Above is a new promo for Samoa Joe vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view. As noted, Lesnar and Joe will both be on next week's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

- It appeared last week that Elias Samson's first main roster feud would be with Dean Ambrose but The Drifter began a feud with Finn Balor on tonight's RAW. After Balor interrupted an in-ring performance by Samson, Samson later attacked Balor backstage during an interview with Charly Caruso and left him laying. Balor tweeted the following on the sneak attack:

Even Charly's shriek sounded better that Samson's guitar ?? ?? — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) June 20, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.