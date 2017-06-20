- As seen above, Seth Rollins needed three stitches to close a wound suffered during the top rope dive to Bray Wyatt during last night's WWE RAW from Evansville, IN. It's believed Rollins vs. Wyatt will be announced soon for the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

- As noted, last night's RAW saw Goldust issue a challenge for R-Truth to face off with him at next week's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Goldust invited his former partner to come see the premiere of his latest motion picture, The Shattered Truth. R-Truth later accepted the challenge and it's now confirmed that the Golden Truth storyline will finally progress on next week's show after weeks of backstage videos between the two. Below is video of Truth's response:

"They'll be no movie premiere for you... just the hand of truth SMACKING you in the face!" @RonKillings will see @Goldust NEXT WEEK on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/kl042fJtK7 — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.