Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH with the fallout from Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

No matches have been announced for the blue brand but SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan will be returning to TV tonight. Bryan is rumored to make a SummerSlam announcement but will also be addressing the controversial finish to the women's MITB Ladder Match at Sunday's pay-per-view. SmackDown will also see the Tuesday night debuts for Mike & Maria Kanellis, plus appearances by Mr. MITB Baron Corbin and Ms. MITB Carmella. Matches announced for tonight's 205 Live are Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* How will Carmella's controversial Money in the Bank Ladder Match victory be addressed?

* The Lone Wolf reigns as Mr. Money in the Bank

* Will The Viper be looking for payback on Mahal?

* Will Mike & Maria Kanellis bring the power of love to Tuesday nights?

* Daniel Bryan returns to SmackDown LIVE tonight

