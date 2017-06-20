Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes will take place from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH with the fallout from Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:
* How will Carmella's controversial Money in the Bank Ladder Match victory be addressed?
* The Lone Wolf reigns as Mr. Money in the Bank
* Will The Viper be looking for payback on Mahal?
* Will Mike & Maria Kanellis bring the power of love to Tuesday nights?
* Daniel Bryan returns to SmackDown LIVE tonight
