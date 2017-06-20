- As seen on last night's WWE RAW from Evansville, a new stable was formed with Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. Earlier in the night we saw a more aggressive Bo Dallas almost defeat Finn Balor in singles action. Miz later approached The Marine 5 co-stars Axel and Dallas about joining his "entourage" and they later joined, helping him beat down Dean Ambrose. Video from the segment is above.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most jaw-dropping moment on RAW this week - Braun Strowman's return or Big Cass turning on Enzo Amore. As of this writing, 59% voted for Cass' big turn, which closed the show.

- Michelle McCool posted the following during last night's RAW with her daughter's advice for her dad, The Undertaker, if he were to get a rematch against Reigns:

Watching "boom boom" when Roman's music hit (before he came out).....K: "booo.....daddy say BOO, he beat you!!! Next time just punch him in the face, kick him between the eyes then use your muscles to hold him down to count to 3! If he tries to move, just push him back down. Seriously, that's all you have to do. Ok, daddy?!" #justlikethat

