Roman Reigns is determined to stand in his yard with the Universal Championship around his waist. And if The Big Dog has anything to say about it, he will achieve his goal at the 30th annual SummerSlam.

The question is: Who will Reigns be challenging for the coveted title?

Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe will do battle at the inaugural WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on Sunday, July 9 to determine who will be the Universal Champion. The victor will now also have the problematic task of defending their title against Reigns at WWE's biggest event of the summer.

Reigns made the huge announcement on the June 19 episode of Raw, issuing a challenge to the winner of The Beast Incarnate vs. The Samoan Submission Specialist. And what better place for the monumental matchup to take place then at WWE SummerSlam 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Reigns is no stranger to either Superstar, having been apart of epic battles against Joe as well as clashing against Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 31. As a result, the black-clad Superstar is well aware of the enormous obstacle he is up against, no matter who walks out of WWE Great Balls of Fire the Universal Champion.

Find out who Roman Reigns will challenge for the Universal Title at SummerSlam when Brock Lesnar battles Samoa Joe for Raw's top prize on Sunday, July 8 at 8 ET/ 5 PT at WWE Great Balls of Fire, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.