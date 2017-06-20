John Cena has been added to the WWE Battleground pay-per-view on Sunday, July 23rd. Battleground is a SmackDown branded and is the final WWE pay-per-view before SummerSlam in August. It's not known what role Cena will have at the show.

As noted, WWE has a storyline where they are billing Cena as a "free agent" and is no longer under contract to SmackDown. We reported yesterday that Cena vs. Bray Wyatt has been added to the July 15th RAW live event in Huntington, West Virginia.

Cena is scheduled to make his televised WWE return on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live. He has been out of action since WrestleMania 33 in early April. At that event, Cena teamed with his now-fiancee Nikki Bella to defeat The Miz and Maryse.

Chris A contributed to this article.