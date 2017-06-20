Source: NBC Sports

NBC Sports has an interview with WWE SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, ahead of his return on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live. It is his first appearance on WWE television since Bryan and Brie welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe, on May 9th.

Bryan discussed fatherhood, as well as his role on SmackDown. He also had some poignant comments about the current product feeling stale.

"I think a change of presentation is absolutely necessary," Bryan said. "I think the way that we present our superstars probably needs to change. Years ago they went through with this idea of having as much live stuff as possible on the shows, but I think when you watch say UFC for example, some of the things that are the most endearing, that make you care the most about the fighters are these backstage vignettes that get to show their real personality. You'll see great fights that people will cheer maybe because they're great fights, but the fights that have the most impact are the ones with fighters who people actually care about.

"I think one of the things that really endeared me to people was that people got to view more aspects of my personality than most because of the different things that I did within WWE. Seeing performers frustrated and being able to show that on TV and being able to show their experiences, their reactions to what's happening to them on the show and doing backstage vignettes. There was a great one on NXT about Roderick Strong recently about being a new dad and all of that kind of stuff. Since I've been gone, they've been doing some really fun stuff with the Fashion Police. Not that there needs to be more of that exact kind of stuff, but it helps people get to know their personalities. I think one of our failings on SmackDown Live was American Alpha. They're great and on NXT they did all of these fun little interview segments with the two of them that got to show the people behind American Alpha. (They saw) who Chad Gable is, who Jason Jordan is. I'd like to do more of that kind of stuff."

Bryan noted that personalities draw in other sports, and bringing more of that to WWE would help the business.

"In combat sports, personalities are what draw," Bryan said. "Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao was one of the worst boxing matches I've ever seen, but millions of people watched it because of the personalities involved. I think changing that dynamic and highlighting the personalities is something we really need to do. Now, I don't know how we do it. I think if anybody has a magic answer of what the best way is to present personalities in this modern day of television, they'd make millions of dollars, so I may not have the answer."

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.