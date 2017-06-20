- Above is the full match between AJ Styles and Kazuchika Okada from Dominion in July of 2015. At the time, Styles was the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and Okada was able to defeat him in this match that went just over 26 minutes.

- Earlier today at Kizuna Road 2017, NJPW announced the participants for this year's G1 Climax tournament. This is NJPW's biggest of the year featuring 20 participants who compete in a round-robin style tournament with the winner (assuming they aren't already the champion) traditionally receiving a IWGP Heavyweight Championship match at the next Wrestle Kingdom, which is their biggest show of the year. Last year's winner was Kenny Omega. Here is this year's group that includes three first time appearances by Kota Ibushi, Juice Robinson, and Zack Sabre Jr.:

* Bad Luck Fale

* Evil

* Hirooki Goto

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Juice Robinson

* Kazuchika Okada

* Kenny Omega

* Kota Ibushi

* Michael Elgin

* Minoru Suzuki

* Sanada

* Satoshi Kojima

* Tama Tonga

* Tetsuya Naito

* Togi Makabe

* Tomohiro Ishii

* Toru Yano

* Yoshi-Hashi

* Yuji Nagata

* Zack Sabre Jr.

This will be Yuji Nagata's 19th and final appearance in this tournament. NJPW also announced they will reveal the A and B Blocks on their June 26 Kizuna Road show and the full G1 Climax schedule on the June 27 Kizuna Road show.

