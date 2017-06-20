- Above, Samoa Joe reported from E3 on Xavier Woods attempting to break the record on the video game, Sprint Vector Run. Xavier indeed broke it and was given a trophy for his achievement.

The duo has found a resurgence since WWE began running their "Fashion Files" segments on SmackDown. They also won against The Ascension at this past Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV.

They have arrived... @wwefandango @wweshop A post shared by Tyler Breeze (@mmmgorgeous) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

- The Teen Choice Awards announced last night that Sasha Banks and The Bella Twins were nominated in their "Female Athlete of the Year" category. The other nominees are Elena Delle Donne, Laurie Hernandez, Serena Williams, and Simone Biles. Sasha responded via her Twitter:

