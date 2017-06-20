- Above is slow motion video from Braun Strowman's return to WWE RAW last night. As noted, Braun attacked Roman Reigns and announced an Ambulance Match between the two for the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view.

- The following was issued today:

Glu and WWE® Partner on Development of Upcoming Mobile Game SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading global developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games, today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with WWE (NYSE: WWE), a recognized leader in global entertainment, to develop a mobile game featuring WWE Superstars, logos and marks. Currently being developed by the same studio as Glu's largest sports franchise, Tap Sports Baseball, Glu's WWE title will include simple, one-touch gameplay mechanics with deep meta game features. The project will utilize the names and likenesses of many of the organization's most popular legends including The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and Triple H, as well as current roster of fan-favorites such as John Cena, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. "As a leader in sports entertainment, WWE features an enormous universe of WWE Superstars and ever-evolving storylines," said Chris Akhavan, Glu's Chief Revenue Officer. "We can't wait to translate the emotional connection WWE has with its audience into a mobile game that fans are going to love." "WWE fans are digitally-savvy and always looking for new content featuring their favorite Superstars," said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products. "Glu's previous successes in the casual sports genre make them the perfect developer to bring this project to life." Currently slated for global release in 2018, Glu will release additional information on the game's development at a later date.

- Maryse talks to Eve Torres and Kelly Kelly about working with her husband, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, in this new video from "Table For 3" on the WWE Network. Maryse says they compliment each other so well and to see where they've come in one year is impressive. They also laugh about how the crowd loves to hate the couple.

