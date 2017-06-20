- Becky Lynch plays Final Fantasy XIV Online with The New Day in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel.
- Randy Orton hit his 1800th career RKO at the WWE live event in Indianapolis, Indiana last night. Below is video of Orton hitting the move on WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens:
RKO 1800 caught on video from #WWEIndianapolis tonight! pic.twitter.com/yKwsp1INEl— The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) June 20, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.