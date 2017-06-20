Jason David Frank, better known as the Green Ranger, was recently asked at ComiCONN about fighting CM Punk in a mixed martial arts fight and beating him in the first round.

"He won't spark because on Power Rangers I make things spark," Frank said about a possible fight against CM Punk. "He won't grow into a big monster, nobody will be, 'make my CM Punk grow' so that's not going to happen. I won't have the dragon dagger, it'll just be old fashion. Old fashion times."

Aside from the Power Ranger references, Frank commented, "I can't promise it's going to go any longer than 30 seconds but if it does happen, it's great. Now, I just like to be clear. I love CM Punk, he's a great guy. There's no issues at all. It's just the fight world. And if people are like, 'leave it alone,' you can tell McGregor and Mayweather to leave each other alone then too. Look at them."

A CM Punk fan told Frank that he would love to see it, which Frank responded, "Haven't really thought about it but right kick upside the head, knockout within 28 seconds."

You can watch the exchange between Jason David Frank and the fan at ComiCONN embedded in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please provide a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

