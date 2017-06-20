Thanks to Nicholas Pout for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Indianapolis, Indiana:

* American Alpha and The Hype Bros defeated The Ascension and The Colons

* Tye Dillinger defeated Erick Rowan

* Luke Harper defeated Aiden English, who demanded another match

* Sin Cara defeated Aiden English

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka after Carmella walked out

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Breezango and The New Day

* AJ Styles and Randy Orton defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

