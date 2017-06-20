Source: Sky Sports

Triple H was interviewed by Sky Sports while in London this week. During the interview, Triple H discussed the first-ever Women's "Money In The Bank" ladder match at this past Sunday's Money In The Bank pay-per-view, which saw James Ellsworth grab the briefcase to win the match for Carmella. Triple H was asked about the historic match being "effectively won by a man."

"I wasn't there, but it doesn't seem right," Triple H said before joking, "although we are still trying to confirm that James Ellsworth is 100% a man."

"He did grab the briefcase and hand it down to Carmella," he continued. "We are entertainment, but the thing that I don't want to get passed up in this situation is that the women are being given that opportunity just like the men, and that is what this is really about. The entertainment component aside, to treat these women like the athletes that they are - and in some ways have always been - I think you're seeing that in the world."

Triple H noted that the world is changing in regards to women in sports, and that WWE is following suit.

"I think the world is finally coming to terms that women are as great - sometimes better athletes - than men and deserve that same platform to showcase what they do as the men do. Most times, they knock it out of the park and the world is coming to a position now where they appreciate that every bit as much as the men's competitions.

"We're at the front of that, and we want to give them that opportunity and let them shine in a way that they never have had before."

The controversy over the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match will be addressed on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live!

