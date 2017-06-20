- Above is a new preview for Netflix's GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) series, which premieres this Friday. The series features former WWE/TNA star Awesome Kong (Kharma) and actress Alison Brie, among others.
- The WWE Network Ladder Match Collection is now available for viewing. Cathy Kelley looks at the new collection in this video:
Did you know @TheBethPhoenix competed in a #LadderMatch? You can unearth this and more in @WWENetwork's newest collection! @catherinekelley pic.twitter.com/vn0DP1cGAk— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017
