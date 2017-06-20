- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Evansville, IN.

- It will be interesting to see what WWE does with the Ambulance Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at the July 9th Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view as Braun was originally scheduled to win the match before he had to take a few weeks off for the elbow surgery. The plan then was for Braun to defeat Reigns, setting up Braun vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam but we know that plans were changed when Braun left for the surgery. Reigns announced on last night's RAW that he will be facing the WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam but those plans could change.

- Below is video of Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly and Maryse praising WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on this week's "Table For 3" episode, which was filmed during WrestleMania 33 weekend before Beth's induction.

