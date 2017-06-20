- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Evansville, IN.
- Below is video of Eve Torres, Kelly Kelly and Maryse praising WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on this week's "Table For 3" episode, which was filmed during WrestleMania 33 weekend before Beth's induction.
.@TheBarbieBlank, @EveTorresGracie and @MaryseMizanin were thrilled that @TheBethPhoenix entered the @WWE Hall of Fame! #TableFor3 pic.twitter.com/9i9BZWo6nU— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.