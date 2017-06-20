- Above is slow motion video from last night's WWE RAW closing segment, which saw Big Cass turn on Enzo Amore.
- As noted, Triple H recently presented police officer Charlie Guenigault with a custom WWE Title belt in London. Charlie is the 25 year old officer that fought terrorists during the recent London Bridge attacks while off-duty, and while wearing a Sami Zayn t-shirt. We have photos from the meeting at this link. Sami sent this video message to Guenigault:
Last night, @TripleH paid a visit to heroic London police officer Charlie Guenigault, and brought with him this message from @iLikeSamiZayn. pic.twitter.com/89h96guwkg— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017
