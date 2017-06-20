Source: E&C Pod Of Awesomeness

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, Edge and Christian caught up with fellow former WWE Superstars, John Morrison. Among other things, Morrison talked about his decision to leave WWE in 2011, selling his house to fund his film, Boone: The Bounty Hunter, and using pro wrestling terminology in everyday life.

According to Morrison, he left WWE to make a movie, but the man with the most John-based ring names did not know what movie at the time.

"I knew I wanted to do a movie, an action movie, and when I left WWE in 2011, I didn't specifically know. I didn't leave to do Boone: The Bounty Hunter. I left to do a movie and I wanted to be able to do what I'm best at, which I think is pro wrestling, parkour, and MMA-style fight choreo, and have a comedic, self-deprecating, have a reluctant hero be the star and have it be an action movie, an action comedy."

During the interview, Morrison told Edge and Christian that he sold his dream house to fund his film. 'The Wednesday Night Delight' claimed that the first draft of the script would have cost $10 or $20 million to shoot. Morrison told 'The Podcastronauts' that he found no takers to finance his vanity project even when he redrafted the script to get the cost of making the film to around $2 million.

"I just kept cutting the budget further and further and further until we ended up with the current iteration of Boone, which I ended up having to fund because around 2014 it felt like, we had all this cast, director, and everyone attached. And we pushed the dates a couple of times. And it felt like if we pushed the dates again, it would slip away, so I ended up selling my house to fund the production of Boone: The Bounty Hunter. And once I did that, I was locked in because a half-finished movie, it turns out, isn't worth anything."

Morrison said that he uses pro wrestling slang in everyday life to where he may say a bad waitress "turned heel" or that a bad situation "looks like a TNA house show".

"I assimilate things in life and just in general with [pro] wrestling all the time now. It doesn't matter what it is. It could be like I sit down at Denny's and my eggs come out wrong, 'uh oh, the server just turned heel.' 'It's a cluster, oh God.' 'Looks like a TNA house show, uh oh.' No offense."



If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit E&C's Pod of Awesomeness with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

