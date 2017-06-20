- Above, Impact Wrestling announced Alberto El Patron's father, Dos Caras, will be coming to Slammiversary XV on July 2. In the video, Alberto talked about how his father traveled the world, but still did his best to make sure he was doing well in life and he's attempting to do the same thing with his kids.

- Here is what Impact Wrestling has announced thus far for the Slammiversary XV PPV:

Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight/GFW Global Championship Unification Match

Lashley (Impact) vs. Alberto El Patrón (GFW)

Knockouts/GFW Women's Championship Unification Match

Rosemary vs. Sienna

Strap Match

Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm

Intergender Full Metal Mayhem Tag Team Match

Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love

Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner

- Al Snow got some attention today on Twitter after suggesting wrestling fans should work more on being fans instead of critics, or "pseudo experts." Due to budgetary reason, Snow was just released from Impact Wrestling where he was working most recently as a producer. He had been with the company since 2008.

To wrestling fans: U enjoyed wrestling when you knew nothing about it,Go back to that & it will be fun again. Stop being a pseudo expert — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) June 20, 2017

See Also Impact Wrestling Backstage Departures

- On her Instagram, Dixie Carter sent out a message about Impact Wrestling's 15th Anniversary. After Anthem acquired TNA back in January, Carter was made a minority equity stakeholder, but no longer makes any decisions within the company.

"I cannot tell you how very proud I am of every man and woman who has contributed to the growth of this company for 15 years. What an achievement. Here's to 15 more!!! ???? #slamm15 #impact #impactonpop #wrestling #proud"

I cannot tell you how very proud I am of every man and woman who has contributed to the growth of this company for 15 years. What an achievement. Here's to 15 more!!! ???? #slamm15 #impact #impactonpop #wrestling #proud A post shared by Dixie Carter (@tnadixie) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

