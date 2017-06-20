- Above, Impact Wrestling announced Alberto El Patron's father, Dos Caras, will be coming to Slammiversary XV on July 2. In the video, Alberto talked about how his father traveled the world, but still did his best to make sure he was doing well in life and he's attempting to do the same thing with his kids.
Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight/GFW Global Championship Unification Match
Lashley (Impact) vs. Alberto El Patrón (GFW)
Knockouts/GFW Women's Championship Unification Match
Rosemary vs. Sienna
Strap Match
Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm
Intergender Full Metal Mayhem Tag Team Match
Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards vs. Davey Richards and Angelina Love
Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park vs. Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner
- Al Snow got some attention today on Twitter after suggesting wrestling fans should work more on being fans instead of critics, or "pseudo experts." Due to budgetary reason, Snow was just released from Impact Wrestling where he was working most recently as a producer. He had been with the company since 2008.
To wrestling fans: U enjoyed wrestling when you knew nothing about it,Go back to that & it will be fun again. Stop being a pseudo expert— Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) June 20, 2017
- On her Instagram, Dixie Carter sent out a message about Impact Wrestling's 15th Anniversary. After Anthem acquired TNA back in January, Carter was made a minority equity stakeholder, but no longer makes any decisions within the company.
"I cannot tell you how very proud I am of every man and woman who has contributed to the growth of this company for 15 years. What an achievement. Here's to 15 more!!! ???? #slamm15 #impact #impactonpop #wrestling #proud"
