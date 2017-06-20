- Above, a couple WWE Superstars tried singing the theme for the upcoming Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9. The video includes: Alexa Bliss, Cesaro, Sheamus, Sasha Banks, Dean Ambrose, and The Hardys. Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal Championship is set to be the main event. The PPV will also feature Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match.

Daniel Bryan has arrived for tonight's episode of SmackDown. WWE cameras caught up with the show's General Manager as he was entering the arena and asked how it felt to be back:

"It's good, I mean, it's a little hard leaving the baby, it's tough. [Laughs] But I'm excited, we got some things to take care of tonight. It should be fun."

EXCLUSIVE: @WWEDanielBryan has arrived to #SDLive, and he has a lot of things to take care of! pic.twitter.com/pS8S20S1k2 — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017

- A fan on Twitter asked Carmella what she thought of Cass turning on Enzo last night on Raw. "Ms. Money in the Bank" didn't seem too bothered, responding:

