- Above, a couple WWE Superstars tried singing the theme for the upcoming Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9. The video includes: Alexa Bliss, Cesaro, Sheamus, Sasha Banks, Dean Ambrose, and The Hardys. Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal Championship is set to be the main event. The PPV will also feature Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match.
"It's good, I mean, it's a little hard leaving the baby, it's tough. [Laughs] But I'm excited, we got some things to take care of tonight. It should be fun."
EXCLUSIVE: @WWEDanielBryan has arrived to #SDLive, and he has a lot of things to take care of! pic.twitter.com/pS8S20S1k2— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017
- A fan on Twitter asked Carmella what she thought of Cass turning on Enzo last night on Raw. "Ms. Money in the Bank" didn't seem too bothered, responding:
It's about damn time! https://t.co/58bEsm0P0w— Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) June 20, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.