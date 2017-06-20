- This Saturday night, Chael Sonnen takes on Wanderlei Silva in the main event of Bellator NYC from Madison Square Garden. The event airs live on pay-per-view after Bellator 180 on Spike.

To help promote the show, Spike and Bellator partnered up to present a "Countdown" episode highlighting both the Sonnen-Silva main event and the co-main between Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione.

- Cris Cyborg will get her wish, as the former Invicta FC champion meets Megan Anderson at UFC 214. The UFC stripped Germaine de Randamie of the featherweight title recently and will crown a new champion on July 29 with Cyborg meets Anderson, who is also a former Invicta FC titleholder.

Cyborg (17-1) has won both of her UFC fights via TKO, stopping Lina Landsberg last September and Leslie Smith in May. Since a win was overturned to a no-contest in 2011, the Brazilian has finished each of her past seven opponents.

Anderson (8-2) is on a four-fight win streak that includes finishes of Charmaine Tweet, Peggy Morgan, Amanda Bell and Amber Leibrock. Her last loss was in 2015 to Cindy Dandois via submission.

Also at UFC 214, Sage Northcutt will now face John Makdessi, who replaces an injured Claudio Puelles. For Northcutt, it is a major step up, as Makdessi has 13 fights inside the Octagon and has won seven of them.

The main event of UFC 214 features Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones battling for the light heavyweight title. The card takes place July 29 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

