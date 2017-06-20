Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with a Money In the Bank mention. Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Becky Lynch are backstage arguing about what happened on Sunday. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan returns and promises to hear them all out but first he wants to see what James Ellsworth and Ms. Money In the Bank have to say. Bryan walks off and they keep arguing.

- We go to the ring and out comes the first-ever Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella with James Ellsworth. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Tom Phillips is on commentary with JBL and Byron Saxton. Tom welcomes us to SmackDown from Dayton, Ohio.

