- Above is a promo for next Monday's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which will feature another face off between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar ahead of their match at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th.

- After retaining her title over Lana at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, Naomi has granted Lana a rematch to take place on next Tuesday's SmackDown from San Diego.

