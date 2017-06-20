Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's coverage of '205 Live' on The WWE Network. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's show. You are all welcome to follow along and post your feedback in the comments section below. The page will be updated with live results, tweets and video highlights. Coverage will begin immediately following Smackdown Live at 10pm eastern.

Two matches have been announced for tonight's show. Coming off the heels of Austin Aries announcing that he hasn't received clearance from WWE doctors to get back into the ring. Last week on 205 Live, Tony Nese came out to insult Aries and throw some extra salt in his wounds, only to have Aries friend Jack Gallagher step up to defend Austin. Gallagher and Nese will meet tonight. Also scheduled is a rematch from a few weeks back of the ongoing rivalry between Drew Gulak and the direct enemy of his 'No Fly Zone' campaign Mustafa Ali.

205 Live On The WWE Network

Airing Live From The Nutter Center At Wright State University In Dayton,Ohio

