Renee Young and Daniel Bryan welcome us in as Renee loses it that Bryan has returned to the show. Bryan instantly gets into "Dad life" and about how it's amazing and demoralizing. Bryan says he wanted to ease back into SmackDown, but instead he had to deal with the fallout of Money in the Bank.

Carmella and James Ellsworth join the show.

Neither are in great moods, but Bryan said Carmella can win it next week and get the briefcase herself. Carmella accuses Bryan of making up rules and that there wasn't a rule about grabbing the case. Carmella starts to "tear up" about Bryan being mean and asks what would happen if someone did something like that to his daughter. Ellsworth says he has a plan, but Bryan lets him know that he's banned from ringside next week! Carmella says she'll win anyways and both storm off the set.

Renee thought Carmella was really tearing up, Bryan had no sympathy for her, nor Ellsworth. They switch to Lana and Naomi's Championship match next week on SmackDown. Renee asks Daniel what advice her could give to Lana and he said she's done a good job considering the time she's actually been in the ring. Bryan says Naomi is in her prime though and is in fantastic shape.

The New Day join the show.

They bring in a skeleton with a "Day One Ish" shirt on and ask Bryan to hug and kiss the skeleton, which he obliges. Kofi talks about when you're a tag team champion, you have a target on your back. Big E is attempting to eat his mic. Renee is so confused right now. They talk about Big E beating "Jim" Uso on tonight's show and that they weren't going to let The Usos run again. Xavier says the SmackDown Tag Division is on fire right now. Big E is parched and needs water, stat, taking Renee's water. Renee asks the New Day about their game plan and they start mocking Renee's "Dumb question." They say right now this feud is like their Super Bowl, so they can't just give out information. Renee informs everyone that she just got the cue to say "Thanks to New Day" and the trio heads off. Before leaving, Big E demands a hug from Bryan (who asks how sweaty he is right now), Xavier and Kofi join in. New Day steals Renee's mug.

AJ Styles joins the show.

Styles talks about stumbling over one of his lines on tonight's show. Renee asks about Styles wanting the US Championship and he says he would like the opportunity to take the title away from Owens. He continued that Owens made a mockery of the "Open Challenge" and when Styles wins the title, he's going to keep the "Open Challenge" tradition going. Bryan asks about Styles hanging high above the ring at MITB, Styles says he was thinking of trying to unhook it, but it didn't work out. They talk about Styles and Nakamura facing off and the great reaction it got. Styles says Owens is "Getting it done" as champion, beating Jericho and even himself, but he wants another shot at him. Styles asks Bryan if there was anyone he got in the ring with who Bryan thought was better than him. Bryan named a few, including Jushin Thunder Liger. Styles says he doesn't think he can be beat and that's the mentality he simply has. Styles gives Bryan some "Dad advice" about diaper duty and eventually they come up with the idea of a show called "WWE Dads."

AJ heads out and Renee says that conversation went to a weird place. Renee then plugs next week's SmackDown, which includes the Women's MITB Ladder Rematch, Lana vs. Naomi for the Women's Championship, and The Usos vs. The Hype Bros (If Hype Bros win, they are the number one contenders). Daniel Bryan may or may not be back next week and we're out!

