- As noted, Triple H recently made a surprise visit to Charlie Guenigault, the UK police officer that was recently injured during the London Bridge terror attack. Wearing a Sami Zayn t-shirt, an off-duty Guenigault approached the terrorists and fought them but was stabbed several times. WWE posted this video of Triple H's meeting with Charlie.
- Below is a promo for this week's WWE NXT episode with Aleister Black vs. Kassius Ohno:
It's going to be a SHOWDOWN on @WWENXT when @KassiusOhno collides with @WWEAleister TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c only on @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/G2XXy87lpW— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017
