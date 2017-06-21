Source: Reborn By Fate - The Hardy Boyz Interview

On WWE Network's Reborn By Fate: The Hardy Boyz Interview, Matt Hardy discussed whether the Hardys will ever use their broken personas on WWE programming.

When asked by interviewer Corey Graves whether going back to the Version 1 Matt Hardy character after portraying 'Broken' Matt for so long, the older Hardy responded in the affirmative and went on to say that he will unleash his broken brilliance on the WWE Universe when the time is right.

"For me, it was very odd going back to regular Matt Hardy, Version 1, or Matt Hardy - Team Xtreme, it was tricky at first. It was hard to be me, which sounds strange, but it was because I got so used to doing my other thing. Things that I had created or morphed into, I almost became. I felt like a broken man having to go back to plain old Matt Hardy in many ways. It's still within me. It's still contained. I think when the time is right, I will unleash it again."

Matt said he likes their chances of using the broken characters in WWE and added that when it happens, it will be big business for the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"I definitely think there's a chance. It's something that's a work in progress. Unfortunately, because of legal reasons, I really can't go into that right now. But I find it very flattering and humbling that every time we come wrestle in front of the WWE Universe, they chant and they address it and they acknowledge it. Please, keep doing that. I mean, we love it when they do that. And hopefully sooner than later we'll be able to go into more detail about everything. When it happens, I'm not even going to say 'if', when it happens, it's going to be the most exciting thing to hit WWE programming in a long, long time."

